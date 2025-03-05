Celebrate spring at Barnsdale Gardens with Easter delights and a feast of fresh vegetables in May

Stream & Bog Garden at Barnsdale Gardens

Can you feel it? Brighter days are on their way, bringing with them an abundance of seasonal beauty and exciting events at Barnsdale Gardens! These most auspicious of gardens are found in the heart of the East Midlands in the the gorgeous setting of Rutland.

Easter at Barnsdale Gardens – Fun for the Whole Family!

Celebrate the joy of Easter with a fun-filled weekend of adventure! Families are invited to explore the stunning gardens in search of elusive Easter egg clues. Once all the clues are collected, each child will receive a delicious chocolatey treat. This event is included with garden admission, making it the perfect way to spend a spring day outdoors with loved ones.18th – 21st April, Free with admission

Garden Highlights at Easter

Springtime at Barnsdale Gardens is truly magical. Visitors can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and immerse themselves in the breathtaking seasonal displays on show at the 38 individually designed gardens. The flowering cherries in the Japanese Garden and also The Rose Garden are splendid in April and May, as are the following…

Artificial Rock Garden - This alpine garden blooms with life, built on innovative coir-based rocks, an ode to nature’s resilience as limestone pavements disappear. Geoff Hamilton’s passion for conservation saved Winskill Limestone Pavement in Yorkshire, ensuring rare plants thrived for generations to come.

Stream and Bog Garden - Created during the 1995 series of Gardeners' World, this pond and stream were designed to be simple, effective, and perfect for most gardens. Flowing water invites pond life, plants, and insects to flourish, transforming the garden into a vibrant springtime haven of biodiversity.

Versailles - Geoff named this vista for its resemblance to the formal grandeur of Louis XIV's gardens at Versailles. Carefully planted hedges create a striking feature while preserving the garden’s breathtaking views.

Spring Vegetable Week

Calling all green-fingered enthusiasts! If you love growing your own food, Barnsdale Gardens is the place to be this May. During Spring Vegetable Week, we are opening up our exclusive productive areas, normally off-limits to visitors, for a special behind-the-scenes experience.

Visitors can meet our expert growers, who will be on hand to share advice and insights on successful vegetable cultivation. There will also be live demonstrations and guided tours of our thriving kitchen gardens.

Don't miss the chance to visit The Allotment, where you can stock up on exclusive Barnsdale Gardens organic vegetable plants to kickstart your own homegrown harvest. Be sure to mark your calendar for Summer Vegetable Week, when you can see the results of all the hard work in full bloom!12th – 18th May, Free with admission

Experience the Beauty of Barnsdale Gardens All Year Round!

With a variety of events, stunning garden displays, and expert horticultural knowledge on offer, there is always something to see and do at Barnsdale Gardens. Make sure to visit this spring and experience the very best of the season!

For more information, visit https://barnsdalegardens.co.uk/

There's plenty to see and do all year round at Barnsdale Gardens!