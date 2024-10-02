Capital of the Fens Oddfellows get the buzz of friendship
The buzz you get from being in friendly company is indisputable, so thank you to everyone who came along to make this year’s celebrations so enjoyable and uplifting.
As a local friendship group, we host social events and activities throughout the year in and around Wisbech, Littleport and Downham Market.
If you missed our most recent taster events but would still like to give us a try, we’ve a great coffee morning happening on Thursday 10 October at Wisbech Rugby Club where we’ll be joined by the local fire crew and fire engine to give us a talk about fire safety. You’re most welcome to join us.
We know that people can often feel anxious about the one-on-one nature of making new friends, but giving one of our group events a go definitely takes the pressure off this. They’re hosted and you can join in as much or as little as you want by leading the conversation or by simply sitting back and listening. The important bit is that we’re getting together.
I’m happy to send any interested readers a schedule of upcoming events. You can get in touch with me on [email protected] or 07751 777 862. You can also find details at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events.
We look forward to meeting you soon.
Tina Day-Coombes Social Organiser, Capital of the Fens Oddfellows
