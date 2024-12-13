Cambridge named best place for a Christmas break in online guide

Fancy getting away from Peterborough this Christmas? A new guide marks Cambridge as the best university city to stay. Homerton College combines mod cons with historic charm.

Peterborough’s neighbouring city, Cambridge, tops a new online guide to staying in university cities at Christmas.

Cambridge and Christmas go together like turkey and stuffing. That’s thanks to traditions such as Carols from King’s, its extensive Christmas market and M R James’ haunting ghost stories (first told to undergrads and dons at King’s College at the turn of the last century).

Less than an hour from Peterborough, it’s possible to soak up the atmosphere with a stay at a Cambridge college this December, reveals a new online guide. The ‘Christmas on Campus’ guide has named Cambridge as its No.1 Christmas destination.

Lily Smith, a leading tourism expert from Universities.com, says: ‘Our latest traveller’s guide shares our insider secrets for tourists looking to discover which university cities excel at Christmas. Our guide’s No. 1 choice is the ancient university city of Cambridge. It’s no wonder, considering the attractions Cambridge and its ancient colleges have to offer this December.

‘Best of all, you can stay in many Cambridge colleges even if you are not a student. It’s an atmospheric and inexpensive way to stay right in the heart of the city.

‘Unmissable this year are the remarkable “Christmas in Cambridge 2024” events. The city’s historic Parker’s Piece fields have been transformed into a magical Christmas Village. Our new online guide reveals attractions such as an ice skating rink, a Christmas tree maze and, for those who fancy a unique view of the city, a big wheel giving breathtaking views of Cambridge in all its glittering glory.

‘It's the city’s extensive Christmas market that’s the main attraction, featuring chalet stalls bursting with gifts and crafts products. There’s also a Street Food area, a ski-inspired Alpine lodge and even heated dining domes offering a luxurious and snug retreat from the cold.

‘Our guide also features many other seasonal attractions around the city, such as the Botanical Garden’s “Cambridge Botanic Lights” trail, the Christmas illuminations on King’s Parade and – of course – taking a frosty walk along the Backs. It’s easy to see why Cambridge graduated top of the class in 2024 for a Christmas break.

‘The guide features Homerton College as a great place to stay this December. Homerton combines spotless rooms and mod cons with historic charm. Set within 25 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and orchards, it provides a tranquil retreat while being conveniently located close to Cambridge’s main train station. There are still a few rooms available this month from £96 a night including B&B.

‘Alternatively, the 15th-century Christ’s College is one of the city’s oldest buildings. Visitors just have to cross the road from the busy shopping centre to pass through the 500-year-old Great Gate into quiet and tranquil gardens. Amazingly, rooms can still be booked in December for as little as £50 a night.

‘To find out more about how to save money and enjoy a new experience by staying in a college in Cambridge this Christmas, as well as the many attractions rival cities are offering, don’t miss our full online guide to Christmas on Campus at https://www.universityrooms.com/en-GB/travel-inspiration/christmas-on-campus-which-university-cities-excel-at-noel