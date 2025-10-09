Cambridge Film Festival returns with 11 days of cinema, stars, and surprises

The 44th Cambridge Film Festival launches on Thursday 23 October 2025 with a red-carpet Gala opening, kicking off 11 consecutive days of world-class cinema, guest events and conversation at the Arts Picturehouse, Cambridge.

This extended schedule, spanning two weekends, offers audiences more opportunities than ever to experience UK premieres, international highlights, and special events, whether during half-term, after work, or over the weekend.

The festival opens with the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller Bugoniaand closes with the heartfelt drama Rental Family, promising a cinematic journey that caters to all tastes.

Emma Stone, Bugonia

This year’s festival presents nearly 100 films from over 25 countries, including 30+ UK premieres, award winners, emerging talent and boundary-pushing stories, continuing the festival’s mission to spotlight bold, inclusive and independent cinema.

OPENING FILM: BUGONIA

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons in a darkly comic sci-fi thriller about two men who kidnap a CEO they believe is an alien.

CLOSING FILM: RENTAL FAMILY

Marion Cotillard, The Ice Tower

Directed by Hikari in her English language debut, Rental Family stars Brendan Fraser in a heartfelt drama set in Tokyo, following a man who offers himself as a hired family member to strangers. The film explores themes of loneliness, human connection and the search for belonging in a rapidly changing world.

GALA SCREENINGS – A NIGHTLY CELEBRATION OF CINEMA

At the centre of the festival are its Gala screenings, with a major headline film and special event each evening. Many are UK premieres, and several include filmmaker Q&As or introductions.

Opening the Gala series is The Voice of Hind Rajab, directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, a searing, real-time reconstruction of a young girl’s final phone call from war-torn Gaza. It's a powerful and sobering meditation on innocence and conflict.

Paul Mescal, The History of Sound

Is This Thing On?directed by Bradley Cooper, stars Will Arnett and Laura Dern in a poignant comedy-drama about a couple navigating divorce and personal reinvention.

In The History of Sound, Oliver Hermanus directs Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor in a lyrical World War I-era romance, following two young men as they travel across America recording folk songs, and discovering love and longing in the process.

Alpha, from Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducournau (Titane), is a poetic body horror in which human skin begins to fossilise, starring Golshifteh Farahani, Tahar Rahim, Mélissa Boros, Emma Mackey, and Finnegan Oldfield in a chilling vision of transformation.

Nouvelle Vague, directed by Richard Linklater, stars Guillaume Marbeck, Zoey Deutch, and Aubry Dullin in a stylish reimagining of the making of Breathless – part homage, part drama about artistic rebellion and the roots of modern cinema.

The Ice Tower, from Lucile Hadžihalilović, features Marion Cotillard in a surreal story of a runaway girl who discovers an abandoned film studio – a dreamlike exploration of memory, creativity and escape.

A Private Life, directed by Rebecca Zlotowski, sees Jodie Foster lead a tightly wound Parisian mystery about loss, trust and buried secrets, balancing emotional insight with slow-burn suspense.

In Peter Hujar’s Day, Ira Sachs imagines a single, quiet day in the life of the iconic New York photographer. Featuring Ben Whishaw and Rebecca Hall, the film captures creative solitude, queer history and artistic resilience.

Closing the Gala strand is If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, a psychological drama from Mary Bronstein. Rose Byrne delivers a riveting performance in this intimate, pressure-cooker story about motherhood, frustration and buried emotion.

SPECIAL EVENT – MARK KERMODE’S SURROUND SOUND

On Friday 24 October, the festival welcomes celebrated critic and broadcaster Mark Kermode alongside radio producer Jenny Nelson and a special guest for Surround Sound – a live, curated event exploring iconic film scores, behind-the-scenes insights and the powerful emotional role of music in cinema.

THEMATIC STRANDS & SPECIAL PROGRAMMES

Beyond the Gala strand, CFF also offers a wide range of curated themes and events, including:

Private Lives, Public Fates – a deep dive into the legacy of melodrama on film

Environment & Community – cinema that explores sustainability and collective action

Cambridge Connections – celebrating filmmakers and stories with local links

Short Fusion – an award-winning selection of international short films

Family Film Festival – free morning screenings of beloved classics and new releases during half-term

Festivalgoers can also look forward to a surprise film, revealed only during the festival, adding an element of excitement and discovery to the programme.

Many screenings are supported by filmmaker Q&As, guest introductions and opportunities for audience interaction.

STUDENT DISCOUNTS & ACCESSIBILITY

The festival is committed to making cinema accessible — especially for young and emerging audiences. All student daytime tickets are just £4, opening more of the programme to those in education and early-career creatives.

Other accessibility initiatives include free family screenings, content guidance and multiple showings of popular titles throughout the festival’s 11-day run.

“This year’s programme is our boldest yet, filled with stories that will surprise, move, and stay with you long after the credits roll. With Gala screenings every night, powerful premieres, and standout films from around the world, we’re inviting audiences to experience something truly memorable. Whether you're a first-time visitor, a student, or a long-time fan, we hope you’ll be part of this year’s 11-day celebration of cinema.”

Cristina Roures, Cambridge Film Festival Management Team

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Dates : 23 October – 2 November 2025 (11 days, including two weekends)

: 23 October – 2 November 2025 (11 days, including two weekends) Location : Arts Picturehouse, Cambridge

: Arts Picturehouse, Cambridge Tickets : On sale at www.cambridgefilmfestival.org.uk

: On sale at www.cambridgefilmfestival.org.uk Programme: Full schedule and booking available via the What’s On page

Follow the Festival: Stay up to date with trailers, updates, and behind-the-scenes content:

About Cambridge Film Festival: Founded in 1977, the Cambridge Film Festival is one of the UK’s premier film events, known for its bold programming, intimate atmosphere, and deep commitment to world cinema. The Festival is presented by the Cambridge Film Trust, a registered charity that champions film culture year-round. The Cambridge Film Festival is made possible by the BFI Film Audience Network, which awards National Lottery funding to support access to film across the UK.