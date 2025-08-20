Bus stops & beauty spots: Cambridgeshire attractions you can reach without a car this summer

Ready for a day out by bus

Looking for exciting, budget friendly, summer day-out ideas? You don’t need a car to discover some of Cambridgeshire’s most charming attractions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From fascinating museums to a touch of retail therapy, some of Cambridgeshire’s most stunning spots are just a bus ride away. Whether you're planning a budget-friendly adventure, going green or simply fancy a smoother way to travel, Stagecoach has rounded up 10 incredible destinations you can reach, with nothing more than a contactless card and a sense of adventure.

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery - Explore collections spanning over 150 million years of Peterborough's fascinating history, environment and culture.

- Explore collections spanning over 150 million years of Peterborough's fascinating history, environment and culture. Queensgate Shopping Centre – At the Heart of Peterborough - conveniently located in the city center, just a stone’s throw from Peterborough Cathedral.

– At the Heart of Peterborough - conveniently located in the city center, just a stone’s throw from Peterborough Cathedral. Grand Arcade - Discover your favourite brands at Grand Arcade.

- Discover your favourite brands at Grand Arcade. St Neots Museum – The museum organises a variety of specialist and family events from walks, talks, one-day festivals, temporary and touring exhibitions.

– The museum organises a variety of specialist and family events from walks, talks, one-day festivals, temporary and touring exhibitions. Cambridge Museum of Technology - Learn about the story of sewage and waste disposal in the Victorian Pumping Station. Discover Cambridge’s forgotten industries in the Top Bay. Marvel at the town’s early high-tech companies in the Pye Building.

- Learn about the story of sewage and waste disposal in the Victorian Pumping Station. Discover Cambridge’s forgotten industries in the Top Bay. Marvel at the town’s early high-tech companies in the Pye Building. University Museum of Zoology - The Museum offers events and workshops throughout the year.

- The Museum offers events and workshops throughout the year. The Cromwell Museum - Exploring the life and times of the 17th century soldier and statesman Oliver Cromwell 'Warts and All'.

- Exploring the life and times of the 17th century soldier and statesman Oliver Cromwell 'Warts and All'. The Norris Museum - The Norris Museum tells the stories of Huntingdonshire from 160 million years ago to the present day.

- The Norris Museum tells the stories of Huntingdonshire from 160 million years ago to the present day. St Ives Market – St Ives Farmers’ Market, established in 2003, takes place on the first and third Saturday of each month

– St Ives Farmers’ Market, established in 2003, takes place on the first and third Saturday of each month Grafton Shopping Centre – The Grafton is on the park and ride bus routes from Newmarket Road.

David Boden, Commercial Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We know how precious family time is, especially during the Summer. And we know how important it is for families to make the most of their holidays without spending a fortune.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is why we have worked hard to ensure our services are affordable, accessible and ready for adventure. Our services are designed to help families make memories together - comfortably, affordably, and sustainably.”