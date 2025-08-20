Bus stops & beauty spots: Cambridgeshire attractions you can reach without a car this summer
From fascinating museums to a touch of retail therapy, some of Cambridgeshire’s most stunning spots are just a bus ride away. Whether you're planning a budget-friendly adventure, going green or simply fancy a smoother way to travel, Stagecoach has rounded up 10 incredible destinations you can reach, with nothing more than a contactless card and a sense of adventure.
- Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery - Explore collections spanning over 150 million years of Peterborough's fascinating history, environment and culture.
- Queensgate Shopping Centre – At the Heart of Peterborough - conveniently located in the city center, just a stone’s throw from Peterborough Cathedral.
- Grand Arcade - Discover your favourite brands at Grand Arcade.
- St Neots Museum – The museum organises a variety of specialist and family events from walks, talks, one-day festivals, temporary and touring exhibitions.
- Cambridge Museum of Technology - Learn about the story of sewage and waste disposal in the Victorian Pumping Station. Discover Cambridge’s forgotten industries in the Top Bay. Marvel at the town’s early high-tech companies in the Pye Building.
- University Museum of Zoology - The Museum offers events and workshops throughout the year.
- The Cromwell Museum - Exploring the life and times of the 17th century soldier and statesman Oliver Cromwell 'Warts and All'.
- The Norris Museum - The Norris Museum tells the stories of Huntingdonshire from 160 million years ago to the present day.
- St Ives Market – St Ives Farmers’ Market, established in 2003, takes place on the first and third Saturday of each month
- Grafton Shopping Centre – The Grafton is on the park and ride bus routes from Newmarket Road.
David Boden, Commercial Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We know how precious family time is, especially during the Summer. And we know how important it is for families to make the most of their holidays without spending a fortune.
“That is why we have worked hard to ensure our services are affordable, accessible and ready for adventure. Our services are designed to help families make memories together - comfortably, affordably, and sustainably.”