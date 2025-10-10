Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign – “Bin Your Bra!”

By Aga Clark
Contributor
Published 10th Oct 2025, 12:15 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 12:32 BST
This October, Cherry Hinton Care Home is proudly supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month with our very own “Bin Your Bra” campaign in aid of Against Breast Cancer.

We’ll have a special Recycling Bin at the home where you can donate your unwanted bras — helping to raise vital funds for breast cancer research and support. x8g3qyt

Every bra collected contributes to sustainable recycling efforts and helps fund pioneering research to improve early detection, treatment, and prevention.

So, if you’ve got an old or unused bra, don’t throw it away — BIN IT FOR A CAUSE!

Your small gesture can make a big difference in the fight against breast cancer.

And on Tuesday, 22nd October, we’ll be going PINK for the day!

Staff, residents, families, and friends are invited to wear something pink, visit us, take a picture, and, if you can, Bin a Bra to show your support.

Together, let’s spread awareness, share kindness, and help fund life-saving research — one pink outfit and one bra at a time.

