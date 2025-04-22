Boxing icons Collins and Watson to share the stage for one night only in Peterborough

Kevin Sanders at home in the gym where it all began - the man behind some of boxing’s biggest names, now bringing legends together for one epic night.

Kevin Sanders Events is proud to present An Evening with Boxing Legends – Steve ‘The Celtic Warrior’ Collins and Michael Watson, a one-off live event taking place on Thursday, 8 May 2025, at Peterborough United Football Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by world-renowned boxing trainer Kevin Sanders, whose career boasts involvement in 33 world title fights - including Nigel Benn’s historic rise to Super-Middleweight Champion - this exclusive evening promises fans a ringside seat to boxing history.

Two of the sport’s most revered figures, Steve Collins and Michael Watson, will take the stage for a rare joint appearance. While the pair never clashed in the ring, both were key figures during the golden era of British Super Middleweight boxing, standing shoulder to shoulder with greats like Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn as part of the era’s so-called ‘Four Kings’.

The evening will feature:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live Interview – Candid conversations and never-before-heard stories from Collins and Watson as they recount their legendary careers, epic rivalries, and personal battles both inside and outside the ring.

Photo Opportunities – A chance for fans to meet the legends and capture the moment.

Raffle & Auction – Exclusive boxing memorabilia and prizes up for grabs.

Dinner & Drinks – A full dining experience included with each ticket.*

Kevin Sanders, the event’s organiser, shared his excitement: "Bringing these two icons together under one roof is something very special. Their stories are part of boxing folklore, and for fans to hear them in their own words, up close, is a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Tickets are available now and selling fast. Boxing fans and sporting enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their place early for what promises to be a night of celebration, reflection, and inspiration.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, 8 May 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Venue: Peterborough United Football Club, PE2 8AL

Tickets: Available now via https://www.tickettailor.com/events/kevinsandersevents/1642393

*Please inform the organisers of any dietary requirements at time of booking.

**All tickets are non-refundable.