Stories Behind The Headlines: new book by Colin Walkey

From roving reporter to Land Rover PR chief by Colin Walkey

The first reporter to race to Britain’s worst hotel fire.

The dramatic trial of a priest-turned-IRA commander.

Two murders in one day.

These were just some of the stories Colin Walkey covered as an evening newspaper reporter in Cambridge and Coventry.

In Stories Behind the Headlines, Colin Walkey tells how reporters discovered stories, including some that did not get published!

Colin Walkey's 'Stories Behind The Headlines'

Later, working in PR at Austin Rover, he reveals what really happened behind front-page headlines about the strikes at Longbridge, and the failed takeover of Austin Rover by Ford.

The Land Rover Years - PR Chief

As PR chief at Land Rover for a decade, he tells untold stories behind the takeovers of Land Rover by British Aerospace and BMW; and the international press launches of the Land Rover Discovery, and the new Range Rover in 1994.

Walkey discloses how he created a Land Rover adventure for journalists to follow the trail of Hannibal and his elephants over the Alps more than 2,000 years ago – plus, an arduous expedition to part of the world that no living person had ever explored…

Available at: www.brewinbooks.com/stories_behind_the_headlines

