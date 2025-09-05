Peterborough’s streets take centre stage in dark new crime novel
Jon Eschsri, whose debut novel — which reached the Top 100 Mystery/Thrillers on Apple’s iBook store — transported readers to Iceland’s remote wilderness, has now turned his focus closer to home with a new, tension-filled story.
Estate of Innocence, a tense, atmospheric mystery, is set right here on the streets of Peterborough.
The novel follows Frank George, a petty criminal navigating the gritty underbelly of the city alongside his steadfast friend, Faaz Azimi. The pair execute a series of daring break-ins, constantly dancing on the edge of the law.
Meanwhile, Paul Marshall, recently released from prison after being acquitted of his wife’s murder, is struggling to rebuild his life — but shadows from his past soon begin to close in.
With themes of loyalty, justice and moral ambiguity, Estate of Innocence offers a gripping, fast-paced read.
Local readers will especially enjoy spotting familiar locations, from the winding paths of Ferry Meadows to the backstreets of Walton, where even an ordinary estate agent’s office becomes a setting for intrigue.
Jon Eschsri paints a dark but compelling portrait of Peterborough, bringing a new layer of depth to the city’s landmarks.
Estate of Innocence is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0FPDMBY5S.