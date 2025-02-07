Nostalgic exhibition in Peterborough to feature a giant wall of 480 Ladybird books
Enjoy a blast from the past and revive magical childhood memories with a special exhibition coming to Peterborough this weekend.
Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, in Priestgate, will host the opening of The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists on Saturday.
Described as “a bright and nostalgic exhibition” – it will celebrate the illustrations behind the beloved books, and feature an array of engaging displays – including a giant wall of 480 books.
A spokesperson for the museum said: “The captivating display shines a spotlight on the talented illustrators who brought Ladybird stories to life for over 30 years, contributing to the success of one of the 20th century’s most iconic publishing companies.
“The exhibition collection, curated and loaned by Helen Day, presents an unparalleled array of books, original artwork, and artefacts that highlight the role of Ladybird illustrators in creating some of the most cherished books of our time.”
Highlights from the exhibition, which will run from February 8 to 31 May 31, include:
• A giant wall of 480 Ladybird books, showcasing an extraordinary collection of titles spanning decades
• Original hand-drawn artwork revealing the artistic process behind the illustrations
• Engaging displays that explore themes like fairy tales, nature, jobs and technology, history, and more
• Unframed books, ephemera, and wall-mounted books giving visitors a closer look at these classic works
• A reading corner, where visitors can pause to enjoy a childhood book or share the love of reading with younger generations
Helen Day commented: "I spent a great deal of time in Peterborough early on, searching for Ladybird books, so I’m thrilled to bring this exhibition to the city for visitors of all ages to enjoy."
The museum spokesperson added: “This exhibition is free to visit and a must-see for book lovers, collectors, and families. An enchanting experience offering visitors the chance to relive their childhood whilst discovering the artistry behind the books.
For more information about the exhibition, and to plan your visit, visit Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery’s website.