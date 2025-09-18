New book club connecting literature and live theatre

The Landmark Theatre Book Club launches on September 23

A new Book Club, designed to link the world of literature with the productions gracing the stages of the Key and New Theatres in Peterborough launches next week.

The club will offer members the opportunity to delve into a curated selection of books, promoting lively discussion and a deeper appreciation for the art of storytelling in its many forms.

The Book Club will meet for the first time at the Key Theatre on Tuesday (23 September).

Each chosen book will have a connection to a show in the upcoming Landmark Theatres (Key Theatre and New Theatre) season, allowing members to explore the source material before seeing it performed live.

First up for the book club is Alan Turing - The Enigma by Andrew Hodges.

The currently announced reading list includes:

Kickstarting the Landmark Theatres Book Club is this incredible look into genius Alan Turing‘s life, by a fellow mathematician!

Arguably one of the most important and inquisitive minds of the twentieth century, Alan Turing is famed for cracking the Enigma code at Bletchley Park, effectively securing victory for the Allied forces in WWII.

It was the book that inspired award winning film The Imitation Game, and this October, the new production of Hugh Whitemore’s Breaking The Code comes to the New Theatre.

November 11: Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption by Stephen King.

A classic novella that was adapted into the film The Shawshank Redemption, the stage version of which will be performed in February at the New Theatre.

The plot of this classic novella follows former bank vice president Andy Dufresne, who is wrongly convicted of murdering his wife and her lover and ends up in Shawshank State Penitentiary, where corruption and violence are rampant.

In 1994, Frank Darabont adapted the story to multi Academy Awards nominated film, The Shawshank Redemption. It starred Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, and has been regarded as one of the best films of all time.

In 2009, the story was adapted for the stage as The Shawshank Redemption – which comes to the New Theatre next February…

January 20, 2026: Macbeth by William Shakespeare.

This 17th-century tragedy is a perfect pre-read for the visceral and eloquent retelling by theatre company Flabbergast, which arrives on stage at the Key Theatre in February.

April 14, 2026: The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri.

A moving bestseller about the Syrian refugee crisis, this book provides powerful background for the stage adaptation coming to the New Theatre in May.

Winner of the Aspen Words Award, runner up for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and one of The Times top three bestselling books of 2020!

A spokesperson for Landmark Theatres said: “We are so excited to bring the Landmark Theatres Book Club to our community. It’s a fantastic way to engage with our shows on a more meaningful level, and we can’t wait to discuss these incredible stories with our members.”

Meetings will be held in the Key Theatre Bar in the evening and are expected to run for 75 minutes. The club offers an opportunity for community members to connect, share their thoughts, and enjoy refreshments in a relaxed setting.

Attendees are responsible for sourcing their own copies of the books in their preferred format – they are all widely available at local libraries, book shops, and in various digital formats.

Membership is priced from £5.50 which includes in person meet up attendance, refreshments, and exclusive perks. It is a pay as you go system so that members can choose whichever sessions suit them best.

For more information and to book your place, please visit the Key Theatre website – www.keytheatre-peterborough.com