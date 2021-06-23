Library services further extended in Peterborough

Central Library in Peterborough.

Due to the postponement of Stage 4 of the Government Roadmap, the 33 libraries in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire won’t be returning to their full service offer for the time being, but will further extend their current opening hours in a phased approach between Monday (June 21) and July 5.

Meeting room hire for community groups has also resumed, although this will be subject to restrictions including room capacity and the requirement to complete a risk assessment beforehand.

All meetings must comply with the current Government restrictions around who can meet and for what purpose.

Rhymetimes and Storytimes sessions will continue on a ticket-only basis, which can be booked online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/cambridgeshire-libraries-33302830317.

Meanwhile, services provided by Peterborough Libraries and Archives remain unchanged from those introduced at the last stage of the Roadmap. The service includes browsing, borrowing and returning books, bookable computers, printing and photocopying, bookable study space, bookable Archive search room, bookable story times and rhyme times, Select and Collect, E-books, E-audiobooks and E-magazines books.

Safety measures are still in place, including temporary opening hours, face coverings indoors, and Track & Trace.

Councillor Tom Sanderson, Chair of the Cambridgeshire County Council’s Communities, Social Mobility and Inclusion Committee, said: “We’ve been continually reviewing the services our libraries can offer in line with current Government restrictions.

“With this in mind, we are not returning to our full offer just yet, but we understand how highly our meeting room hire is valued by community groups so are reinstating this from today, as well as starting to extend our opening hours to enable even more of our users to benefit from library services.”

Councillor Steve Allen, Deputy Leader of Peterborough City Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Communities, added: “Our libraries team has worked extremely hard throughout the pandemic to ensure that residents are still able to access as many of our services as possible, albeit it in slightly different ways.

“We will continue to follow Government guidance, only returning to our full service offering when it is safe to do so.”