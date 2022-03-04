Billie Aurora Cooper, only five months old, putting the baby in Baby Yoda.
Billie Aurora Cooper, only five months old, putting the baby in Baby Yoda.

In pictures: More great images of Peterborough youngsters dressed up for World Book Day

Here are more great images of Peterborough school pupils dressed up for World Book Day.

By Adam Barker
Friday, 4th March 2022, 4:59 am

This year’s event is the 25th anniversary of World Book Day with the theme being marked by the message: “You are a reader.”

Pupils in Peterborough have been dressing up as a range of great charactes from Ghostbusters to the Cat in the Hat.

Send your pictures to [email protected]

1.

Madiha, aged five, dressed as Mary Poppins with Suhaan, nine, as the Cat in the Hat and Zoya, ten, as Cinderella on their way to Lime Academy in Watergale this morning.

Photo: Midlands

2.

Raheem Buchan, aged two, happy to be dressed up as the Stick Man

Photo: Midlands

3.

Primrose, aged 4, dressed up as Matilda.

Photo: Midlands

4.

Oliver dressed up as Robin Hood, which is his favourite book

Photo: Midlands

