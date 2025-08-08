A three week-long game of hide-and-seek has begun in Peterborough in an effort to encourage children to read.

The National Literacy Trust in Peterborough launched its first ‘Summer Story Hunt’ on Tuesday, August 5.

From now until August 30, hundreds of postcard-sized vouchers will be hidden across the city for children to find and exchange for a free book one of three local libraries.

The launch event was held at Central Park, where local author Mark Grist performed his Big Box Bonanza show.

"Finders, readers" - a youngster pictured with the book voucher he found the launch event on Tuesday, August 5.

A spokesperson for the Literary Trust said: “Turning literacy into an interactive city-wide game is not only brilliant fun, but an important initiative to engage children with reading.

"Recent research from the National Literacy Trust found that just one in three (32.7%) children and young people aged 8 to 18 said they enjoyed reading “very much” or “quite a lot” in 2025 – a slight drop from the previous year, but part of a much longer decline.

“Despite this deeply concerning picture, insights from the same survey offered a window into what might re-engage those with the lowest levels of reading enjoyment.”

The Summer Story Hunt provides children in Peterborough with access to books to take home and keep, as well as the freedom to choose what they read, offering a range of titles for ages 0-16.

“Whether they’re drawn to a colourful front cover or select something that speaks to their love of sport, art or animals, the aim is to engage young people with things they want to read about,” the spokesperson continued.

“By encouraging families to visit the libraries to claim their free book, this initiative also promotes library membership sign-ups and future visits for lifelong access to free books."

For the rest of the month, vouchers will be hidden in the city centre, Dogsthorpe, Welland, Ravensthorpe and Westwood. These might be at bus stops and playgrounds, local community centres and landmarks – families are encouraged to get out and about with their eyes peeled.

Once found, they can be exchanged at Bretton Library, Central Library, or Dogsthorpe Library.

Run in partnership with Peterborough Libraries, each of the three locations will have a stock of books gifted by the National Literacy Trust. These books could be used to kick start a child’s entry to this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, which started at the beginning of July.

Becky Marrs, Manager for National Literacy Trust in Peterborough, said: “Our Summer Story Hunt isn’t just about giving away books; it’s about planting the seeds of curiosity, confidence, and imagination. When a child connects with a story, it unlocks a world of new possibilities and builds vital reading skills. One postcard found in an unlikely place - at the park, or on the bus, or outside a shop - could be the start of a powerful reading journey.”

Survey results

• Two in five said they were more motivated to read when the material related to a favourite film or TV series (38.1%), or that matched their interests or hobbies (37.1%).

• Three in ten (30.9%) were drawn in by an interesting book cover or title.

• One in four (26.6%) valued having the freedom to choose what they read.

• One in five (22.0%) were inspired by reading recommendations from friends, family, or teachers.

• Further research from the charity states that in the East of England, 1 in 10 children aged 5 to 8 say they do not have a book of their own at home – that is around three children in every classroom across Peterborough.

The National Literacy Trust in Peterborough works across the city to inspire children to enjoy reading and encourage parents to support their children’s reading engagement all year round. Families can follow the charity’s Facebook page for more information and updates: https://www.facebook.com/PboroLiteracyTrust/