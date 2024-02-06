Book of poetry launch on February 28
Former teacher Bill Taylor will be launching his first collection of poetry “Old Men Should Not Wear Shorts” on Wednesday 28 February at the regular Pint of Poetry night held in the Gallery Bar at Stamford Arts Centre.
Bill taught at Jack Hunt School and is heavily involved with Nassington Cricket Club. The collection (cover by Peterborough Telegraph cartoonist John Elson) contains sixty poems, including verse written while he was Poet Laureate of Stamford. The work covers the whole spectrum from whimsical to profound. Bill intends to donate any eventual profits from sales (the book costs £7) to the Kidney Research charity.
The evening at Stamford Arts Centre will start at 7:30pm and will include the usual opportunity for other poets to also read their own work.