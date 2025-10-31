Award-winning filmmaker and novelist from Peterborough releases new children's book

An award-winning British film director and author from Peterborough has released a new sci-fi novel for young people.

Former soldier-turned filmmaker Leon Mitchell has once again shifted his talents from screen to page with his latest work, entitled ‘Felicity Fire and the Forever Key’.

Hailing from Stanground, the creative powerhouse has several children’s books under his belt – and numerous films and TV shows for which he has gained 51 festival wins and 18 nominations. In recent years, he even shot scenes for his comedy-horror film ‘Zombies in Da Hood’ in his home city of Peterborough.

A blurb for his latest book, set for release on October 31, reads: “Felicity Fire - And the Forever Key introduces readers to Felicity, a sharp-witted kid who finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time, or does she?

“When hiding from school bullies in an odd antique shop, Felicity Fire finds a mysterious key and is swept away through an unusual door into an enchanted world shimmering with impossible magic and breathtaking wonder. Stranded and with danger lurking around every corner, she is soon joined by some mischievous, loveable and brave new friends, who join her on an unforgettable quest to find a way back home and save the land of forever.”

Mitchell adds: “Storytelling is my passion, whether it's through a lens or through the written word. With Felicity Fire, I wanted to create a hero that young readers could root for - someone who feels ordinary but discovers she has the courage to face extraordinary, universe-altering challenges.

"This is the kind of epic adventure I've always dreamed of bringing to life, one where people can feel like they are the main character.”

Now a BAFTA member, Mitchell is known for his creative talent for captivating young audiences. His work has been showcased across a wide range of major platforms, including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky, and Amazon Prime.

Now based in Berkshire, he holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honours in music and a Psychology Master's Degree – both of which often infuse Mitchell’s work with musical landscapes and hidden positive messages.

• Published by Gardners Books, the novel is for sale priced £7.99-£9.99.