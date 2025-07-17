70-year-old, Peterborough resident, does it again with third published horror novel

Anthony Hedger Author of three horror novels in The Silver Bow Series

Local author, Anthony Hedger, is thrilled to announce the publication of the third instalment in his Silver Bow, horror series on Amazon.

Following the success of books one and two, his latest horror novel promises to deliver more thrills and chills to fans of the series. The Peterborough resident, who's proved age is no barrier to literary success, said: "I'm over the moon to finally share the final chapter of the Silver Bow trilogy with readers. It's been a wild ride, full of twists and turns that kept me up at night – in the best possible way!" Hedger went on to say he would like to thank his loyal readers for their support and invites them to join his Amazon author page for updates on future publications. "If you've enjoyed the series so far, I'd be grateful if you'd consider leaving an honest review," he added. "Your feedback is what keeps the story alive, and it means the world to me."

And like a lot of horror novels, this one also comes with a warning to the Brave Reader.

As you turn the pages to his novels, steel yourself for what lies ahead. The ink tells tales that may haunt your thoughts and stir your stomach. Imagine flickering candlelight casting shadows over heart-wrenching scenes—flesh torn and crimson rivers flowing, the echoes of muffled screams lingering long after the sound fades. Visions of betrayal and anguish dance in your mind, where innocence meets the darkest corners of humanity. For those under 18, tread carefully; this journey is not for the faint-hearted. You will encounter a stark reality that includes the grotesque, the tragic, and the deeply unsettling: lives shattered by violence, moments snatched away by death, and the raw vulnerability of the human spirit laid bare. You may feel the chill of a shiver creeping down your spine as you confront the abhorrent truths of existence—each word etched with a heavy dose of profanity, reflecting a world both cruel and unyielding. Yet, dear reader, you sought this thrill, this deliciously dreadful experience that horror promises. So, as you delve into the depths of fear and fascination, remember: you have been forewarned. Keep your wits about you, embrace the chaos, and enjoy the ride. The darkness awaits.