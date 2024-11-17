Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Better Leisure Centres across Cambridgeshire, and Cambridge Ice Arena, will be offering a range of free activities to locals on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Day passes can be booked from 21 November by visiting www.better.org.uk/open-weekend

As well as free toddler splash and child and adult swimming sessions, making the most of the 25 metre competition pool with flumes and the dive pool, Parkside Pools and Gym has free group cycle, dance fitness and yoga classes on Saturday 23. It will also have free group cycle, Zumba and power pump classes on Sunday 24, so it’s a perfect opportunity to try a new sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s lots of opportunity to get in the water at Abbey Leisure Complex on Whitehill Road with a timetable of swimming sessions available that are free with the open day pass as well as an opportunity to try HIIT and yoga on the Saturday.

Better Fitness Centres offer free Open Weekend activities.

Meanwhile, The Hive Leisure Centre in Ely, will have free fitness sessions, including group cycle, dance fitness, yoga, power pump, box fit and Zumba classes across the weekend, as well as free swim sessions.

For those who want to take a spin on the ice there will be free spaces on the Cambridge Ice Arena Learn to Skate programme, with 30 minute taster sessions both mornings. Those interested can learn more by visiting [email protected].

Better’s annual Open Weekend is offered as part of its community health and wellbeing remit as a charitable social enterprise. The aim is to encourage residents to try the various activities available to at their local leisure and sports centres. The activities are all completely free of charge and many are suitable for the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Green, GLL Community Sports Manager, says: “As a social enterprise, Better believes in giving back to the community and our Open Weekends are a great way to do this.

“They are always extremely well attended and fantastic fun, so we urge as many people as possible to come along and see what’s on offer.”