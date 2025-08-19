Belvoir Castle announces ‘A Magical Night Before Christmas’ as fairytale castle is decorated for festive period

The State Dining Room at Belvoir Castle

Belvoir Castle, the fairytale Leicestershire home of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland, will be dressing its impressive Regency State rooms in festive finery this year, as its popular Christmas event reopens after a two-year hiatus.

From Saturday 29th November to Tuesday 30th December, A Magical Night Before Christmas at Belvoir Castle will offer its visitors the opportunity to tour the early 19th Century historic home decorated with elaborate and festive adornments.

Guests will be transported to a Christmas fairytale of colour and opulence as soon as they enter the iconic Guard Room – before being carried with festive scents up the grand double staircase to The Elizabeth Saloon, The State Dining Room, The King’s Room, The Old Kitchen and The Ballroom.

Belvoir’s knowledgeable guides will be on hand to impart their knowledge of the Castle’s history, which have welcomed Kings, Queens and Prime Ministers throughout its rich past.

A Magical Night Before Christmas at Belvoir Castle

Highlights include a 20ft tall Christmas tree named ‘The Wishing Tree’ on display in the Guard Room, on which anyone is invited to hang a decoration bearing their very own Christmas wish, a heartfelt message to loved ones, hopes for the season, or dreams for the year ahead.

Through the festive period there will be Christmas carols sung by local school choirs and groups, performed on the special stage installed in The Ballroom.

Designed to appeal to all generations, Belvoir Castle’s A Magical Night Before Christmas also offers little adventurers a fun quest through the Castle to find the mischievous Christmas mice which are hiding in nooks and crannies throughout is many rooms – with the chance of a prize at the end of the trail.

A beautiful Santa’s Grotto will sit pride of place in The Old Kitchen. Every day in December, Santa Claus and a selection of very mischievous elves will add some Christmas sparkle to the experience as little ones reveal their wish list to the man in the red velvet coat, and receive a gift from Santa.

A wintery scene at Belvoir Castle

Complete your day with a visit to the much-loved Belvoir Castle Christmas Shop to treat yourself to a festive memento ready to add to your own decorations at home.

For those wanting to book an extra indulgent experience, Christmas Afternoon Tea is available to book in the Aviary Tea Room. Homemade cakes, pastries, scones and sandwiches, and of course Belvoir Sparkling Wine produced from its own vineyard on the Estate beneath the Castle, tops off a wonderful festive experience for the whole family this Christmas.

Belvoir Castle’s visitor experience manager Liz Flodman said: “Belvoir Castle has always been a special place at Christmas time and we are so excited to open our doors this year to welcome guests to see how beautiful it looks when decorated. It’s the most wonderful sight and along with our guides and volunteers, we can’t wait to bring our visitors our best Christmas event yet.”

Tickets for A Magical Night Before Christmas at Belvoir Castle are on sale now, with the event taking place From Saturday 29th November to Tuesday 30th December (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day).

Super early bird tickets are available until 31st August for £24 for adults, £12 for children and £21.60 for concessions, with early bird tickets and standard tickets also available later this year.

Christmas Afternoon Tea is priced at £35 and is available to book online, and if you are looking for a special present for a loved one, gift vouchers are also available online.