Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story in national UK tour
The Cresset is proud to present “The Platinum Years”, a brand-new live music show celebrating the greatest hits from music’s golden era.
Performed by the talented Barry Steele, the show promises an unforgettable evening of classic songs, storytelling, and nostalgic magic.
Audiences can expect to hear iconic tracks brought to life with stunning vocals and a captivating stage performance that honours the legends of the past. From unforgettable ballads to chart-topping hits, “The Platinum Years” is a celebration of music that shaped generations.
Show Details:
Date: Thursday, January 23, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: The Cresset, Peterborough
Tickets: Available now at https://bit.ly/ROY26
Don’t miss your chance to experience this unique tribute to the golden era of music. Seats are limited, so early booking is recommended.