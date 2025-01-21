Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barnwell Farmers Market is more than just a market—it’s a hub for supporting local businesses, celebrating the finest produce North Northamptonshire has to offer.

Located at Barnwell Village Hall (PE8 5QD), just behind The Montagu Arms, it’s the largest farmers market of its kind in North Northants. Join us on the first Sunday of every month, February through December, from 9am–1pm.We started this market to give back to the community of talented artisans who helped grow our own micro bakery business. Today, the market features a diverse range of vendors offering artisan bread, farm-fresh meat, eggs, vegetables, beer, dairy, and a host of specialty foods, crafts, and gifts. Every product is handmade with care, using the finest local ingredients.

One of our unique features is our indoor heated space, allowing the market to run comfortably in any weather. Our café, with its warm seating area, serves delicious dishes made entirely with food purchased from market vendors. Families can enjoy the convenience of heated indoor toilets, ample free parking with accessible spaces, and an outdoor children’s play area. There’s even acres of open fields for dogs and kids to explore.

Supporting local businesses has never been easier or more enjoyable. Barnwell Farmers Market brings together quality produce, a cozy atmosphere, and a vibrant community spirit. Whether you’re shopping for fresh ingredients, hunting for unique handmade gifts, or simply enjoying a warm drink with no.13 or a Bacon Sandwich in our café, you’ll find something special.

Amazing selection from Lavinton Lamb

Mark your calendar and join us at Barnwell Farmers Market on the First Sunday of the month to celebrate the best of North Northamptonshire. Together, we’re supporting our community, one market at a time.