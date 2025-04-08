Barnsdale Gardens - VisitEngland Quality Assured Visitor Attraction

The team at Barnsdale Gardens are delighted to share that the gardens, located in Rutland, have once again been recognised as a VisitEngland Quality Assured Visitor Attraction—a distinction they have proudly maintained for the past 20 years!

VisitEngland provides quality accreditation for visitor attractions through its Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme. This includes a wide range of venues such as museums, art galleries, safari parks, gardens, historic houses, theme parks, and more. Each attraction is independently assessed by its team of experienced quality assessors, and this year Barnsdale Gardens has achieved an overall score of 91%!

The report stated that, "Barnsdale Gardens delivered a thoroughly enjoyable visitor experience and the opportunity to see close up the original home to the BBC's Gardeners World, and the inspirational work of the renowned gardener Geoff Hamilton. His legacy lives on in the capable hands of his son Nick."

Barnsdale has achieved the highest standards during this assessment visit, qualifying it for nomination for a VisitEngland Welcome Accolade, in recognition of the exceptional hospitality provided by the staff.

The catering and overall food and drink experience were also standout aspects of the visit, earning an impressive score of 92%. This excellent result has also secured a nomination for the VisitEngland Food and Drink Accolade.

We will bring you more news at the end of all assessments in late summer 2025.

There's plenty to see and do all year round at Barnsdale Gardens!