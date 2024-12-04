Barnsdale Gardens - Christmas calling...opening times, festive fayre and more
Opening Times
There are plenty of days you can choose to visit because this winter wonderland is open every day over Christmas and New Year between 10am - 4pm, with the exception of the 24th, 25th and 26th of December.
November - February Prices
Adult: £11
Under 18s: Free
Group rate (20+): Adults £9.50
Festive Fayre
As Christmassy treats go, it would be hard to find a more tempting one than the Barnsdale Christmas Afternoon Tea! Imagine normal sandwiches replaced with festive favourites including Turkey & Cranberry, and a whole host of other seasonal winners such as Pigs in Blankets, Mini Brie & Cranberry Parcels, Chocolate Yule Logs, Mini Mince Pies and more.....you get the picture! And for the drink of your choice how about a hot drink shot of Baileys or a glass of mulled wine?
There is even an option for little ones to have their very own Child's Christmas Afternoon Tea (seen in the picture above).
Afternoon Tea is served between 2pm and 3pm and must be pre-booked at least 48 hours in advance of your preferred date.
Book now online for Christmas Afternoon Tea, available from 1st - 23rd December 2024
Christmas Gifts
Whether from the onsite shop or from the online store, Barnsdale has the ideal pressie for garden lovers everywhere. From gift vouchers, books (including the brand new 'The Right Jeans' by Nick Hamilton), afternoon tea, garden tools, ornaments and wildlife feeders to practical gardening, arts and crafts, and art courses, you can thrill your loved ones with seasonal stocking fillers that pack a Barnsdale punch of joy!
There's plenty to see and do all year round at Barnsdale Gardens this festive season!