Barnsdale Gardens - Christmas calling...opening times, festive fayre and more

Barnsdale Gardens is the place to be this festive season. The Christmas treats for both eyes and stomachs are abundant at this time of year, with the stunning beauty of the gardens in full frosty splendour and warming festive fayre available at the Helenium Tea Room.

Opening Times

There are plenty of days you can choose to visit because this winter wonderland is open every day over Christmas and New Year between 10am - 4pm, with the exception of the 24th, 25th and 26th of December.

November - February Prices

Christmas at Barnsdale Gardens

Adult: £11

Under 18s: Free

Group rate (20+): Adults £9.50

Festive Fayre

As Christmassy treats go, it would be hard to find a more tempting one than the Barnsdale Christmas Afternoon Tea! Imagine normal sandwiches replaced with festive favourites including Turkey & Cranberry, and a whole host of other seasonal winners such as Pigs in Blankets, Mini Brie & Cranberry Parcels, Chocolate Yule Logs, Mini Mince Pies and more.....you get the picture! And for the drink of your choice how about a hot drink shot of Baileys or a glass of mulled wine?

There is even an option for little ones to have their very own Child's Christmas Afternoon Tea (seen in the picture above).

Afternoon Tea is served between 2pm and 3pm and must be pre-booked at least 48 hours in advance of your preferred date.

Book now online for Christmas Afternoon Tea, available from 1st - 23rd December 2024

Christmas Gifts

Whether from the onsite shop or from the online store, Barnsdale has the ideal pressie for garden lovers everywhere. From gift vouchers, books (including the brand new 'The Right Jeans' by Nick Hamilton), afternoon tea, garden tools, ornaments and wildlife feeders to practical gardening, arts and crafts, and art courses, you can thrill your loved ones with seasonal stocking fillers that pack a Barnsdale punch of joy!

There's plenty to see and do all year round at Barnsdale Gardens this festive season!