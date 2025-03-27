Baga Chipz - Chip off the old Block Tour

Baga Chipz

After the success of the 'Material Girl' and 'Much Betta!' tours, Baga Chipz is Back! Bigger, louder and MUCH BETTA than ever!

Join Baga and friends this autumn as she rocks up to a town near you! Expect an evening of live vocals; belting out big band ballads, disco classics and songs you'd sing down the pub with the nation's number one. Plus a special segment dedicated to her dear friend The Vivienne. If you ain't a fan of dirty foul jokes and then walk on by, as this X-rated comedy extravaganza is not one for the faint hearted.

So, come and party with the council estate princess herself and celebrate a 20-year career from queen of the boozers to international superstar!

With stories and tales ranging from meeting the Queen to RuPaul's Drag Race! Expect a night of sequins, wigs, feather boas and big jewellery, as this is a show for all the huns to dance around their handbags and go wild in the aisles. Together with an audience Q&A this is a show not to be missed. So she'll see ya at the theatre for the best knees up in town! (Or in the ciggy area).

This is an adult show - visit https://tickets.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/en/buyingflow/tickets/14914/17239/