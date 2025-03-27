Baga Chipz - Chip off the old Block Tour
Join Baga and friends this autumn as she rocks up to a town near you! Expect an evening of live vocals; belting out big band ballads, disco classics and songs you'd sing down the pub with the nation's number one. Plus a special segment dedicated to her dear friend The Vivienne. If you ain't a fan of dirty foul jokes and then walk on by, as this X-rated comedy extravaganza is not one for the faint hearted.
So, come and party with the council estate princess herself and celebrate a 20-year career from queen of the boozers to international superstar!
With stories and tales ranging from meeting the Queen to RuPaul's Drag Race! Expect a night of sequins, wigs, feather boas and big jewellery, as this is a show for all the huns to dance around their handbags and go wild in the aisles. Together with an audience Q&A this is a show not to be missed. So she'll see ya at the theatre for the best knees up in town! (Or in the ciggy area).
This is an adult show