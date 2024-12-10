Attila returns to Peterborough

Attila in Action

Original punk poet Attila the Stockbroker returns to Peterborough on Wednesday 29 January at Here We Aren't in Godrick Square, Woodston.

Attila the Stockbroker first came to prominence as a ranting poet in the early 1980s, inspired by the energy of the band The Clash. Now known as a punk poet, dub ranter, singer-songwriter, lazy dilettante chess player, early music punk pioneer, owner of ‘Smokie’s Greatest Hits’, writer and social commentator.

He will be supported on the night by Adi Surridge (hip hop artist, rapper and spoken word poet); The Dan the D (gritty alt-folk blues - solo/acoustic set); and new boy on the block Dave Horgan (old school punk poetry).

The evening at Here We Aren't, 17 Godrick Square, Woodston (PE2 7JL) starts at 7pm. Tickets are £9 in advance (£10 on door if any left) and can be booked through the Here We Aren't website.