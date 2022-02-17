World famous street artist Pure Evil to give Peterborough talk

An Evening With Pure Evil at Peterboough Museum and Art Gallery

An Evening With Pure Evil - aka Charles Uzzell Edwards - will see the renowned street artist host a talk and question and answer session about his work on Friday, April 1, from 7pm to 9pm.

London-based Pure Evil is a gallerist and musician who has exhibited his work worldwide and is the latest street artist to hold an audience at the museum following February’s talk by My Dog Sighs.

Both artists feature work as part of the museum’s Urban exhibition and tickets for the Pure Evil talk include entry to Urban and a welcome drink.

Some of the Pure Evil pieces at Urban Art Exhibition at Peterborough Museum EMN-211012-195836009

Sheena Carmen, gallery curator at the museum, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming Pure Evil as our next talk by a leading and internationally recognised street artist.

“So many visitors to our Urban exhibition wonder about the message or inspiration behind the art we have on display and this is a unique opportunity to discover more about Pure Evil’s work directly from the artist himself.

“The success of Pure Evil’s dripping tear celebrity portraits has taken him around the world, and we have several of those pieces on display. We’re looking forward to hearing about his story and how his trademark painted bunny rabbits started and about his appearance on ‘The Apprentice’ among other things.

“The talk is a must for street art lovers and anyone who is intrigued about the scene, influences and different application styles.”

Tickets for An Evening With Pure Evil are £12. An Urban exhibition catalogue and a ticket for the talk is £20. A small selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will also be available to purchase on the night.