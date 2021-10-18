Unlocked Peterborough shows it has heart

The huge heart was the first part of the Unlockiong Peterborough festival that will continue through the autumn and winter.

Along with providing a stunning frame for the Guildhall and the Cathedral, it provided a spectacular stage for aerial performers to show off their skills.

A spokesman for the organisers said; “The fabric heart is the result of recent developments in fabric technology and 3D stress test modelling; fluctuations in the internal air pressure enable the heart to lift the aerial performer while modulations in air flow give the impression of a heartbeat.”

A range of other events are planned in Cathedral Square as part of the festival through the year.

Halloween Events - Saturday 30th – Sunday 31st October

Urban Street Canvas Games - Saturday 13th – Sunday 14th November

Late November Events - Saturday 27th – Sunday 28th November

Christmas Events - Saturday 11th – Sunday 12th December

Christmas Finale Show - Saturday 18th – Sunday 19th December

All events start at 3pm in the square.

