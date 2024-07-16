The role of the railways in the development of Peterborough

Peterborough Railways, on until September, looks at the dawn of a new era as railways connected Peterborough to the world, sparking a wave of economic and cultural change.

It explores the jobs, industries, and opportunities that flourished in the wake of railway expansion, transforming Peterborough into a thriving city.

There is a chance to see how Peterborough Station has evolved over time and celebrate the roles of Nene Valley Railway and Railworld Wildlife Haven in preserving railway heritage for future generations.

Find out about Thomas the Tank Engine, and explore the films and TV shows that have been filmed at Nene Valley while enjoying a treasure trove of railway artefacts .

