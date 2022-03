Nathan’s latest work has gone on display at Stanley Park in Peterborough on an old toilet block, in a bid to brighten up the area.

His most famous work, however, has been seen in ‘graffiti tunnel’ in Hampton, where he has paid tribute to famous musicians, including Meatloaf and Keith Flint from The Prodigy.

Nathan has also created anti-racism works in underpasses in Peterborough, and as nature beauty spot Cuckoo’s Hollow.

1. Nathan Murdoch work in Peterborough The peace mural at Millfield Convenience Store, Lincoln Road EMN-220316-152200009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

