Take a look at this stunning new mural in a Werrington pub’s beer garden – it’s definitely something to crow about!

Wayne Gondor, landlord at The Cock Inn, was keen to liven up the outside offering at the Lincoln Road after taking over three months ago and enlisted the help of local tattoo artist and street artist Steve Crowe.

Steve, owner of Yard Nine Tattoo, Fengate, first put his mark on the smoking shelter at the back entrance to the pub. It was so well received, Wayne, who only took the reins in March, got him back in.

And this majestic cockerel looking out over the beer garden and car park is the result.

Wayne said: “The smoking shelter was a bit dull and drab so I approached Steve. I left it to him but said we wanted something to tie in with the local area and the result was fantastic.”

Buy Wayne didn’t want to leave it there.

"Steve said he had had his eye on the big wall at the back for years, so we asked the owners of the car sales place next door if it was ok, as it is one of their outbuildings,” added Wayne.

"We wanted to make a statement so we asked Steve what he had in mind and he showed us a picture. It took him two days and is amazing.

“People love it and a lot of people have approached him since asking him if he can do something for them.”

But it isn’t just the walls outside that Wayne has turned his attention.

After the last permanent tenants departed18 months ago, the pub was left in something of a limbo, with temporary landlords in and out – and Wayne has had to win people back over.

"For months people didn’t know if it was going to be open or closed, and people’s habits change and they go elsewhere,” said Wayne who used to run The Harrier at Paston.

“We have had to get customers back in and win them over. We are getting there slowly.”

Getting there slowly has seen the introduction of a great food offering.

“We are still asking customers and finding out what they want and like in the way of food we should be serving,” said Wayne.

“At the moment we have Curry Night on Monday, Pizza Night on Tuesday, Wings on Wednesday, Burger Night on Thursday, Fish Friday and a roast on Sunday. Plus the kitchen team are always doing specials and then going out into the pub for customer feedback. It’s all really positive.”

And I can certainly vouch for the pizzas.

They are big, the base is thin and crisp, with that hint of “toast” where it browns around the edges, and lashing of toppings. Two for £10 as well! Amazing value.

"One of the best ideas I ever had,” Wayne pointed out. “We say the pizza over for sale, £400, and it has paid for itself many times over.”

There also poker night, quiz night, open mic is coming soon and regular live music on weekends – inside at night and outside, where there are 40+ benches, depending of the weather, afternoons only so as not to disturb people living nearby.

Check out the pub and mural in the following images:

