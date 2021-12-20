Spectacular finale for Unlocking Peterborough festival

Over the past few months there has been a series of colourful, acrobatic performances taking place in the city centre as part of the festival.

Saturday and Sunday saw the final shows of the festival - and those who braved the early winter weather were treated to a stunning end.

A huge structure made of eight fabric rods, lifted a graceful aerial acrobat into the air to perform the mesmerising Octo performance. Using the latest in fabric technology, the structure used fluctuations in air pressure to lift the acrobat and support them while they performed.

A street theatre show called Spark! also featured.

