Roadshow expert Andy's Peterborough lecture

A well-known face from a long-running and much-loved television show will be giving the Arts Society Peterborough September Lecture next month.

Andy McConnell, the distinctly humorous glass specialist on BBC1’s Antiques Roadshow, will be at The Fleet Community Centre, Fletton, on September 12 for his lecture on The Genius of Rene Lalique.

René Lalique was the 20th century’s greatest glass designer/entrepreneur. Lalique’s extraordinary work was unrivalled, combining his unique visual sense with a perfect understanding of glassmaking technologies and revolutionary approach to marketing.

This talk is a visual feast, and covers Lalique’s early work in jewels and furniture before he dedicated the remainder of his life, c1905-45, to glass.

The BBC's Antiques Roadshow glass expert Andy McConnell

His output spanned simple, pressed cosmetic pots through car mascots and stemware to the unique cire perdu (lost wax) vases that today can command tens of thousands and even millions of pounds.

Andy McConnell has dealt in antiques since adolescence. After working in music, film and television, he returned to writing in 2004 as the author of the acclaimed tome The Decanter, An Illustrated History of Glass From 1650.

He continues to write regularly for journals and runs Britain’s largest antique and vintage glass gallery in Rye, Sussex.

The lecture is free for members, visitors pay £8 on the door. It starts at 10-45am, and parking is free.