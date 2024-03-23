Peterborough students show off digital art at stunning exhibition at Key Theatre

Eight digital art students from Peterborough have got together to exhibit responsible art through individual projects, at The Key Theatre in Peterborough.
Each of the students are specialists in various aspects of digital and traditional art forms, and not only showcase their digital art skills but also highlight the various forms of art and how important it is for artists to also work for the betterment of society.
Exhibitors included Keerthana Sridhar, Lisa Abel, Deborah Matthews, Jamie Bootham, Selton Johnson, Adam Howell, Beth Leckenby and Grace Fox.
Lisa’s Friends is a book series created for children to enjoy and escape from the real world. Lisa set out to explore how physical and digital can be combined whilst protecting the value of the book to young readers and their physical, mental and emotional development. In the near future she hopes to publish her series within her business (Artzbylisa) where she would like to sell them on for everyone to enjoy.
Deborah Matthews, whose project focuses on exploring the evolving book design industry by considering printed book covers and digital books. Photo: David Lowndes
Adam Howell, whose piece in the exhibition focuses on the effects of advertising within a digital society Photo: David Lowndes
Jamie Bootham, whose piece, Machine Dream, illustrates the digital transformation of the creative industry, particularly through the evolution of photography showcased across three books Photo: David Lowndes
