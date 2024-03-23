Peterborough students show off digital art at stunning exhibition at Key Theatre

Each of the students are specialists in various aspects of digital and traditional art forms, and not only showcase their digital art skills but also highlight the various forms of art and how important it is for artists to also work for the betterment of society.

Lisa’s Friends is a book series created for children to enjoy and escape from the real world. Lisa set out to explore how physical and digital can be combined whilst protecting the value of the book to young readers and their physical, mental and emotional development. In the near future she hopes to publish her series within her business (Artzbylisa) where she would like to sell them on for everyone to enjoy.