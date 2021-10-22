Peterborough residents can get first look at exhibition including works by Banksy - and raise money for charity at the same time

Banksy's work on one of the model houses in the Merrivale Model Village. The artist has confirmed he was behind various pieces of street art which appeared in Suffolk and Norfolk.

Visitors to Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery on the special launch day will be the first to get a glimpse of original works by major international artists including Banksy, Damien Hirst, My Dog Sighs, the Connor Brothers, Pure Evil, Blek le Rat and more before the exhibition officially opens to the public.

Tickets to the launch event on 10 December include refreshments, street food, urban DJ music and a free exhibition guide.

A £5 donation from each ticket sold will support the Christmas Dinner Peterborough community group in providing Christmas lunch for young care leavers in the city aged between 18 and 25, who would otherwise be alone on Christmas Day, at City College Peterborough in Brook Street.

The project was initially founded in Manchester in 2013 by the poet Lemn Sissay OBE. The charity the Gold from the Stone Foundation, was set up to support the dinners and the scheme has now become widespread across the UK as a way to engage local communities to make Christmas Day special for care leavers alone over the festive period.

Pat Carrington, CEO of City Culture Peterborough, which runs Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery, said: “The preview event is a great opportunity to be among the first to get a peek at some incredible pieces of art from a host of internationally renowned and important artists, while supporting a fantastic cause at the same time.

“Young care leavers in Peterborough will get to enjoy a Christmas Day lunch surrounded by others who are also alone at this time. We will also be using a proportion of these donations to buy presents for them to open on Christmas Day.”

Ruth Scotten, who is leading the Christmas Dinner Peterborough steering group, said: “We are delighted that City Culture Peterborough is supporting the Christmas Dinner Peterborough project. I decided to try and set it up in Peterborough this year and we have been very lucky to get on board some great people who have stepped up to help make it happen.

“Many care leavers in Peterborough and other parts of the UK will be alone or away from family over the festive season. This initiative is a way of bringing these young people together and ensuring no one is left on their own on Christmas Day.”

The headline sponsor for ‘Urban’ is Cross Keys Homes.

Claire Higgins, Chief Executive of Cross Keys Homes, said: “We are so excited to be involved in this exhibition which we hope will open up art to so many more people in the city, particularly to our residents. The preview evening is such a great opportunity to get to see these fantastic works of art ahead of the crowds, all while supporting such a brilliant cause.”

Tickets for the preview event of ‘Urban’ cost £25, with £5 from each sale going to the Christmas Dinner Peterborough project. Limited places are available. The event will take place on 10 December from 7.30pm – 10.30pm. To book your ticket visit: https://cityculturepeterborough.org.uk/museum-art-gallery

‘Urban’ will officially open to visitors on 11 December. Tickets are now available to book here: https://cityculturepeterborough.org.uk/museum-art-gallery