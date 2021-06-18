Peterborough Artists’ Open Studios - where and when to visit

Josephine Kelly

And it promises to be a key date in the local arts calendar as around 85 local artists living or working in the PE postcode area open their studios, homes and garden workshops to showcase their work during the Open Studios’ weekends – June 26 /27; July 3/4; and July 10/11.

Although this is the 21st anniversary PAOS was first introduced to the local arts’ calendar, it is only the 20th year local artists have been able to open their doors due to the impact of the pandemic during the summer months of 2020.

The artists are all very excited about showcasing their work to the public once again, following the disappointment of events being cancelled over the recent past year.

The positive side of the pandemic is that more members have decided to showcase and sell their work online, enabling people to see and buy original and bespoke pieces created by Peterborough and Fenland-based artists online all year round. Although, it must be said, there is nothing better than meeting the artists and finding out what inspired them to create a piece of work you admire face-to-face and having the chance to buy items that aren’t available through retail or online shops.

Full details of all the PAOS member artists can be found online and includes a number of artists from the Fenland area across Whittlesey, Yaxley, Coates and Benwick. There are also artists in Spalding, Stamford, Hampton and central Peterborough.

This year there are a great number of artists showing their work for the first time. A few artists are by appointment only and one will be online only.

So check the www.paos.org.uk website before planning a journey on the day as not every artist is open all three weekends.

Whether this is your first time visiting PAOS venues, or whether you’ve supported this event for a number of years, it’s sure to be a great event providing people with the opportunity to enjoy viewing and, hopefully, buying unique pieces of art created by artists based in the local community.

You can find out more about PAOS at www.paos.org.uk

