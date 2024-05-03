PAINtings - Peterborough art exhibition explores inner turmoil

Spanning a year of dedicated creation, PAINtings is made up of more than 90 original artworks meticulously crafted by the Stamford-based artist and delves deep into the complexities of mental health, offering a poignant exploration of the human psyche through a diverse array of abstract portraits.

Each piece captures the essence of frustration, distress, and despair, yet beneath the surface lies a glimmer of hope, conveyed through vibrant hues and expressive strokes.

Reflecting on his work, Kneen says: "While the subject matter may appear sombre, I've created each painting with a sense of vitality, hinting at the resilience of the human spirit. Amidst the tumultuous backdrop of today's world, it's essential to acknowledge the collective struggles we face, both internally and externally."

Presented in a curated sequence, the exhibition offers a chronological narrative of Kneen's artistic evolution over the past year. As visitors move through the three rooms that make up the museum's prestigious gallery space, they are invited to witness first-hand the evolvement of Kneen's distinctive style, from its experimental stages through to its final evolution.

You can experience the profound resonance of PAINtings until June 15th. For detailed opening hours and additional information, please visit www.peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events/paintings-paul-kneen.

