Hundreds flock to see Made in Lockdown art exhibition

Peterborough Cathedral had a huge response to its appeal for artists to show their works at the Made in Lockdown exhibition which opened on Friday.

And it has certainly caught the public’s imagination with around 300 pieces made during the Covid-19 lockdowns, or in response to the pandemic on view.

Saturday was the busiest day with 588 visitors and by Tuesday the total was just short of 1,400.

Canon Tim Alban Jones, Vice Dean, said: “The Cathedral has been very pleased with the response to the Made in Lockdown exhibition. We were delighted to have over 150 artists submit nearly 300 works for exhibition and have been equally delighted to see such a large number of visitors to view the art.

“Visitors have all been impressed by the sheer variety of the response to the lockdown and everyone has commented on the extraordinary talent which is on display.

“We are pleased to have the space to host this exhibition which demonstrates not only the resilience of the human spirit but also such positive and creative responses to the lockdowns of last year.”

The exhibition, which ranges from pictures inspired by NHS workers, to illustrations of the natural world, and depictions of the isolation that lockdown caused, and features paintings, drawings and collages, through to sculptures, models and even items of clothing and a puppet, runs until February 18.

Entry is free but donations are always welcomed.

Ben Tolomeo looking at the work of Savi Clark, his sister. EMN-220122-164819009

Some of the art on display EMN-220122-164841009

Some of the art on display EMN-220122-164852009

Some of the art on display EMN-220122-164903009