How kids can join a comic art masterclass in Peterborough

Kev F Sutherland writes and draws for Beano, Doctor Who and Marvel comics, and makes graphic novels adapted from Shakespeare…. and now he'll teach you how easy it is at a fun and interactive masterclass.
By Brad Barnes
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
Kev F's Masterclass is at The Cresset on August 4.Kev F's Masterclass is at The Cresset on August 4.
Kev F's Masterclass is at The Cresset on August 4.

Kev F’s Comic Art Masterclass is a fantastic opportunity for comic book lovers to get creative and pick up some top tips at The Cresset, on August 4.

After the end of a Comic Art Masterclass, everyone goes away with a comic containing a strip by everyone in the class plus an individual caricature by Kev F.

The masterclasses are open to everyone age 7 and upwards, at 10am and 2pm.

Places cost £26.50 and can be booked at www.cresset.co.uk or on 01733 265705

Kev F's work for Marvel includes Doctor Strange, Star Trek and Werewolf By Night. For The Beano he has written and drawn The Bash Street Kids, Bananaman, Pansy Potter and others. His Shakespearian graphic novel series, Findlay Macbeth, Hamlet Prince Of Denmark Street, and The Midsummer Night's Dream Team, are all available in paperback, on Kindle, and in a new Omnibus Edition, alongside his latest collection Comic Tales From The Bible.

