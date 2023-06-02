How kids can join a comic art masterclass in Peterborough

Kev F's Masterclass is at The Cresset on August 4.

Kev F’s Comic Art Masterclass is a fantastic opportunity for comic book lovers to get creative and pick up some top tips at The Cresset, on August 4.

After the end of a Comic Art Masterclass, everyone goes away with a comic containing a strip by everyone in the class plus an individual caricature by Kev F.

The masterclasses are open to everyone age 7 and upwards, at 10am and 2pm.

Places cost £26.50 and can be booked at www.cresset.co.uk or on 01733 265705