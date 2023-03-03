Creating the world in eight million stitches… on display at Peterborough Cathedral

Threads Through Creation at Peterborough Cathedral

​Threads Through Creation, at Peterborough Cathedral from March 22-April 30, is the work of textile artist Jacqui Parkinson.

Inspired by the first pages of the bible, Jacqui re-imagines an amazing story in brilliant silks, dazzling metallic leathers and gold leaf – and more than eight million stitches!

The panels are huge – as much as 4m/13ft wide: Jacqui Parkinson’s work is eye-catching, designed to be attractive for viewers of all ages. Whilst the serious context of God’s good earth and man’s impact on it underlies the entire exhibition, the embroidery itself is bold and exuberant.

Jacqui uses unusual techniques: “I start with antique bedsheets, which hold their own tales of life and death. I gradually build up my stories by quilting the sheets and painting them. Then I add layers of silk, which I stitch into place using a special free motion sewing machine which allows me to stitch my ‘drawings’. Then I add gold leaf and metallic leathers as finishing touches, overall creating great richness - a feast for the eye!