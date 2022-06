Studios will be open June 25 and 26, plus July 2, 3, 9 and 10.

Even more pleasing are the number of new artists exhibiting for the first time, alongside the more seasoned artists.

Organisers said it’s exciting to see that PAOS continues to flourish as a community of local artists and makers who live orwork in the PE postcode area.

Do pick up a brochure or download one from the website to see where artists are exhibiting.

Go to www.paos.org.uk

Prue Pye - Tribal Connections

Fiona Swepson - face mugs

Linda Dalton Where are the fairies?

Kay Hall - Organic glass mosaic