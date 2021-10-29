A snapshot of life in Millfield over 50 years

The Millfield Link exhibition opens next week

Inspired by the Link Road mural, this free exhibition celebrates this vibrant part of the city and its people, past and present.

It opens at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery on November 5 and runs through to Sunday, December 4.

The recent restoration of the beloved community mural in Link Road painted in 1982, formed part of the project. As well as the restoration, there have been other parts to the project, many of which are included in this exhibition.

The renovated mural

There are interviews with people about their memories of the area and treasured old photos.

There are stories of Hobson’s Adventure Playground, Dereck Brown’s Dance Studio, Rathore Continental Store, migrating to Millfield from war-torn countries, getting chickens from the market, faith, love, growing up, and the brilliant community spirit in the area.

Peterborough Presents invited artists to make new poems, artworks, and films, all inspired by the stories they heard.

Peterborough Presents Community Producer Charley Genever has spent time working with the community to gather stories and create the exhibition.

She says: “The exhibition is a snapshot of the rich and vibrant history of the Millfield, New England, and Gladstone districts. The people of the area have been incredibly generous with their time and memories and the result is an exhibition that feels ‘real’.

“Whether it’s about getting to know this area of the city or a chance to remind you of your own fond memories of Millfield this is a true community exhibition not to be missed.”

The exhibition has been created by Peterborough Presents along with the support of an amazing set of individuals and organisations from the Millfield area including Community First (Peterborough), Gladstone Connect at the Allama Iqbal Centre, PTL Lettings and Peterborough City Archives. It features the work of: Amanda Rigby, Ann Bellamy, Atiha Sen Gupta, Chris Porsz, Deljit Singh, Emily Steele, Faisal the artist, Faith Falayi, Fasiha Ashiq, Francis Gomila, Jason Duckmanton, Jay Gearing, Judita Grubliene, Kate Genever, Katie Scott, Leah Barfield, Leia Ankers, Madhu Manipatruni, Malika Speaks, Matt Booker, Motyva Lithuanian Choir, Nathan Murdoch, Pina Santoro, Prin Marshall, Richard Mortlock, Sophie Crisp, Stuart Payn, Thomas Byron Photography, Tilly Rose, and Tony Nero.