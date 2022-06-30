12 things to do in the Peterborough area this week

Look out for the biggest collection of Rolls-Royce and Bentley cars at Burghley House. Photo: Lee Hellwing

THE ROLLS-ROYCE ENTHUSIASTS’CLUB annual rallyBurghley House, July 1-3Get ready for the largest gathering of Rolls-Royce and Bentley motor cars in the world – in the sweeping parkland surrounding Burghley. This annual event has attracted up to 1,000 cars in the past, all of which proudly line up in front of the House.For full details of this free event, see www.burghley.co.uk.

CLASSICAL REFLECTIONSt. Botolph’s Church, Longthorpe, July 2 (7pm)The Peterborough based singing duo – Hannah and Naomi Moxon – will perform a programme of ‘classical crossover music’ featuring songs from the shows, light opera and uplifting popular songs.

ART EXHIBITIONSt Andrew’s Church, Northborough, July 2 and 3 (10.30am-4.30pm)A celebration of visual art in which 50 local artists have responded with nearly 200 works – paintings, prints, sculpture, mosaic and ceramics to raise money for the church. Free admission.

KORPFESTCity College, Brook Street, July 2The Street Art Festival will run from 10am-5pm, showcasing the beauty of street art and featuring some of the region's top street artists painting, alongside plenty of fun workshops and activities.

ROMEO & JULIETFerry Meadows, July 6-9Mask Theatre bring you the classic tale of star-crossed lovers whose romance blooms against all odds nightly at 7.30pm with 2.30pm Saturday matinee. Tickets: www.masktheatre.co.uk

CARNIVAL FUN

Queensgate, July 2

Miranda Maraca, Federico Flappalot & the Carnival Queen are bringing the Carnival to Westgate Arcade with a day of Samba and celebration, with maracas in their hands, rhythm in their feet and feathers (or fruit!) in their hair.

SOLVE-ALONG-A MURDER SHE WROTENew Theatre, July 2An interactive screening of the classic Murder, She Wrote episode “Broadway Malady”.Watch as JB Fletcher travels to New York City and gets caught up in murder and mayhem. Can you solve the mystery before Cabot Cove’s best amateur sleuth?Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote is a unique and hilarious night featuring games, prizes and audience participation, with special permission from NBC Universal Television.

REENACTMENT

Huntingdon, July 2 and 3

a Civil War encampment takes over Castle Hills Park, with drill displays, skirmish, and other activities throughout each day from 11am until 4pm. Admission is free of charge.

PETERBOROUGH ARTISTS OPEN STUDIOSVarious venues, July 2 and 3More than 100 artists are exhibiting this year at 57 different locations across Peterborough and surrounding area.Details of where and when at www.paos.org.uk

THE DRIFTERSNew Theatre, July 2A brand-new show featuring all their classic hits from the last six decades – including; Saturday Night At Movies, Come on Over to My Place, Stand By Me, Under the Boardwalk and many, many more!

ANTON & GIOVANNI- HIM & METhe Cresset, July 7Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice will be joined by a world class cast of dancers and singers in a true dance extravaganza!