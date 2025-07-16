A picture of Cambridge at its most creative

Cambridge Open Studios painter, Ernie Butler, demonstrated different oil painting techniques to visitors during the first weekend of July Open Studios on 5 July.

For four weekends in July, art enthusiasts and collectors across Cambridgeshire are invited to step into nearly 350 artists’ studios, garages and galleries to learn more about art and the creative process. With both long-term professionals and emerging talents participating, the event is a showcase of Cambridgeshire’s diverse and vibrant creative community.