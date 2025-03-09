A family affair as great-grandson conducts great-grandfather’s work

Join the City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra (CPSO) for a unique occasion with two pieces by composer Granville Bantock conducted by his great-grandson Bjorn Bantock on Sunday 16 March.

Deirdre Culloty, Chair of CPSO, said: “It is wonderful how music continues to be enjoyed generations after the original work was produced, and so this feels very special that our conductor Bjorn will be conducting the orchestra to play the work of his great-grandfather.

“The pieces we are playing are varied, from the “Sea Reivers” expressing the daring exploits of Hebridean pirates to “The Witch of Atlas”, based on a Shelley poem, which is a delicate piece of painting in sound.”

The CPSO spring concert will be held at Queen Katharine Academy Hall on Sunday 16 March 2024 at 3.00pm.

The orchestra will also be joined by Greek classical guitarist, Dimitris Soukaras to play Joaquin Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez for guitar.

Deirdre continued: “We are excited to welcome Dimitris Soukaras to play with us, he is one of the most promising musicians of his generation. Rodrigo’s piece was inspired by the royal gardens of Aranjuez near Madrid and is full of Spanish dance rhythms and stunning guitar techniques. It is certainly a concert that will appeal to all the family as we take people on a colourful musical journey.”

The full programme includes:

· ​Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers

· Granville Bantock: The Witch of Atlas

· Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez

· Brahms: Symphony No.4 in E minor

Tickets for this concert are available now from the orchestra website: www.cpso.org.uk

Tickets £18.00 – concessions £15.00. Two under 18’s free when accompanied by an adult, additional under 18 tickets only £2.