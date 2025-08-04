A Century of memories: Celebrating Barbara on her 100th birthday

Recently, we had the absolute joy of celebrating a truly remarkable milestone at Cherry Hinton Care Home as our lovely resident, Barbara, turned 100 years old!

Surrounded by friends, family, fellow residents, and team, Barbara marked the special day in style with plenty of laughter, cake, and cherished memories. The home was beautifully decorated for the occasion, and the celebrations included live music, a buffet tea, and of course, a visit from family and lots of friends—plus a special birthday card from King Charles III himself.

When asked about the secret to her long life, Barbara smiled and said: “Plenty of laughter, keeping busy, and always being kind to people—that’s what keeps you going.”

The day was filled with love and admiration, not just from her family and friends, but also from the dedicated team who support her every day.

Barbara's 100th Birthday Celebration

Aishwarya, our Wellbeing Lead, said: “It was an honour to help plan this special celebration. Barbara is such a joy to have in our home—her stories, her humour, and her wisdom brighten every room she’s in.”

Team Member added: “Reaching 100 is an extraordinary achievement, and it reflects the strength and spirit Barbara carries. We are proud to care for her and to celebrate such a meaningful day together.”

Aga, our Business Development Manager, added:

“Milestones like this remind us why we do what we do. It’s not just about care—it’s about creating moments, honouring lives, and bringing people together. This day was truly special for all of us.”

The entire team at Cherry Hinton Care Home is honoured to support Barbara and be part of her incredible journey. It was a day full of joy, reflection, and celebration for a woman who has touched many hearts over the years.

Here’s to Barbara—100 years young, and still going strong.