The line up will be made up of local comedians, a multi award comedian, and a former Paralympian medallist, that is now a Comedy Store regular.

The Falcon Hotel in Whittlesey is bringing a brand new comedy night, with the help of Rutland based Hats Funny Comedy, in what is sure to be a welcome addition to the town.

At 7:30pm on Thursday 23rd November, Multi award winning and TikTok sensation Doug Carter will open proceedings.

Comedy at the Falcon Hotel

A huge personality and brilliant story telling, will assure huge laughs as you settle in for the night.

3 more comedians will entertain in shorter sections, that include Wisbech based rising start Josh Watmore, interactive comedian Just-P, and Peterborough based Katie Brown.

The headliner for the show is Paralympian medallist Ricky Balshaw. The former equestrian rider picked up a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, has traded his reigns for a microphone, and is now responsible for bringing laughter across the country. Such is his talent that he is now managed by comedy powerhouse The Comedy Store and will only be a matter of time before we see him regularly on the big screen.

Your MC for the night will be Peterborough born, Rutland based Ian Hayes, who is the founder of Hats Funny Comedy, which is seen as the fastest growing comedy company in the Midlands, bringing laughter to 18 venues since its start in August 2022.

Tickets for the event are available from the venue at £10, or you can visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatsfunnycomedy