Westminster Life: Peterborough's Summer of Fun

Central Park Paddling Pool reopening with Mayor Judy Fox, Cllr Angus Ellis, and Andrew Pakes MP

Some weeks the headlines write themselves, and what better way to start the summer recess than by celebrating England’s Lionesses as European champions once again. Their triumph over Spain on penalties is a reminder to us all that grit, belief, and togetherness can achieve remarkable things. Congratulations to the team, your victory has inspired Peterborough and the whole country.

There’s good local news to share too. I was delighted to welcome a major funding boost for Sue Ryder. As part of the government’s £75 million national investment in end-of-life care, £3.75 million has been allocated for Sue Ryder’s network, with Thorpe Hall set to benefit directly. This will ensure the hospice can upgrade its facilities and equipment, from specialist beds to vital medical devices, supporting patients and families at their most difficult times. Having worked with the Thorpe Hall team, I know their services touch many lives locally, and I will keep fighting to make sure our community’s needs are met.

I’m also pleased to report on an important win for our city centre. Peterborough City Council has rejected a planning application to turn the old Wilko store into another fruit machine and gambling centre. Many of you have shared your concerns about the growing number of gaming arcades, which undermine the family-friendly spaces we want in our city. I raised this issue in Parliament, calling for communities to have more say and control over their neighbourhoods. I am now helping to lead a campaign with 30 councils and MPs to give communities like ours a greater say on these issues.

Summer also means Parliament is in recess until September. That means more time for me on local issues, meeting community groups, and holding a summer of drop-in coffee mornings.

This week also marks the launch of the Shaun the Sheep summer trail in the city centre. Until the end of August, you can spot twelve colourful sculptures across Peterborough, a fun, family-friendly way to get outdoors, explore, and support our local businesses. It’s all part of the Summer of Family Fun that so many look forward to.

If you’re after activities for the kids, or just some sunshine, Central Park Paddling Pool and Bretton Water Park have both re-opened for the school holidays, which is great news after the technical issues that have affected them in past years. They’re free to use and a brilliant way to keep cool.

Of course, the city’s iconic Lido is also open again. After fears it might close for good, it’s wonderful to see this much-loved pool busy with swimmers once more. The Lido is a real asset for Peterborough, and I hope we’ll all make the most of it while the weather lasts.

I’m proud that even amidst national challenges, our community continues to pull together, putting on events, keeping valued public spaces open, and supporting essential services. This summer, I hope to see many of you out and about enjoying all that Peterborough has to offer.

As always, if there’s anything my team or I can help you with, please get in touch.