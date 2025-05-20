Beazley the cat survives brain surgery at Cambridgeshire vet clinic after Jan Lardelli's rescue

A cat who was abandoned at a recycling plant at just three weeks old has been saved for a second time after vets removed a huge mass from his brain.

Jan Lardelli was working at a waste transfer station in Braintree when he found the kitten abandoned behind fence panels in 2020. After struggling to find a place for the kitten due to lockdown, Jan took him home, where he reared him and named him Beazley.

After living happily with Jan since then, Beazley developed what vets initially believed was an ear infection – but the condition was later diagnosed as a mass growing into his brain. Beazley was referred to Linnaeus-owned DWR Veterinary Specialists in Cambridgeshire, where he underwent surgery.

Jan said: “Beazley’s condition worsened to the point he was struggling to breathe and he was losing weight because he could not eat.

Beazley underwent intricate surgery at DWR Veterinary Specialists to remove a mass from his brain.

“An MRI found a large polyp which filled most of his head and extended into his brain.

“He was a very ill patient, but the team at DWR were confident they could at least alleviate the symptoms and give him a fighting chance of survival.

“We did prepare for the worst outcome but had high confidence in the team at DWR.”

DWR’s head of soft tissue surgery, Rachel Hattersley, and her team operated to remove the polyp, which was so large that it needed to be taken out in sections through the nose and ear.

Beazley is now recovering well at home and is back to his loving self.

Jan said: “His operation and recovery went extremely well. The moment the polyp was removed, he started gaining weight and grooming himself again, and he continues to make good progress.

“I’m grateful to the team at DWR for all their care and professionalism.”

Rachel Hattersley said: “Beazley didn’t have the easiest start in life but he landed on his paws after being rescued by Jan.

“We’re delighted the operation was a success and that Beazley is now back to his old self.”

