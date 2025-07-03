The call to arms from Lidl GB comes as new research reveals that half of Brits who played sport as children remember the iconic half-time orange as a core memory from childhood football matches.

The nostalgia is strongest amongst those aged 55 and over, with 64% remembering the tradition. In contrast, only 29% of 18-24-year-olds recall receiving the juicy snack during half-time. Over the years, this half-time ritual has disappeared and been replaced with alternative snack choices.

For parents in GB who have children 18 or under who play matches cereal bars (35%), protein bars (5%) and even chocolate (30%) and crisps (27%) have become popular options for many, while fewer than one in five parents (19%) still choose the humble orange slice for their children’s half-time go-to snack.

Registered nutritionist, Dr Hazel Wallace, also known as The Food Medic, believes orange slices are just as effective for giving a half-time boost: “As a nutritionist and someone who’s always been active, I know how important food is for fuelling performance and supporting recovery - ideally from whole foods!

“Oranges have been a classic half-time snack for years (I remember having them during hockey and football matches), and they offer a refreshing combination of fluid, electrolytes, and vitamin C. That makes them great for hydration and supporting immune function with the added bonus of being naturally sweet and easy to digest.”

The research revealed why the ritual has fallen off our radars. For many parents it’s because they are messy (33%) and too much effort to bring (31%). Yet approximately two thirds of parents (62%) agree it would be a good idea to bring back the orange slice ritual to their kid’s football games.

Amongst those who agree with this sentiment almost two thirds of parents think it’s an affordable and accessible snack (65%) and it’s an easy way to get their children eating more fresh fruit and getting one of their 5-a-day (62%). Parents also pointed to it being traditional (47%) and a good way to step back for a short time from the competitive nature of the game (41%).

Georgina Hall, director of corporate affairs at Lidl says: “There’s something brilliantly nostalgic about the humble orange slice – a half-time memory that’s stayed with many of us since childhood.

"As the official Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Partner of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, we’re proud to bring the nation together in support of the England and Wales teams.

"Whether you’re pitch side or watching from home, it’s a fun and meaningful way to celebrate the tournament – and a great reminder that fresh fruit remains a simple, feel-good choice for everyday athletes.”

As the Official Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Partner of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, Lidl is offering 250 grassroots teams across Great Britain the chance to pick up free oranges to enjoy at half-time throughout the Women’s Euros tournament.

To enter for a chance to win a voucher to spend in store, members of the public can visit this link before the tournament ends on Sunday, July 27.