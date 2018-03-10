Young musicians take centre stage

T his month sees Peterborough Music Hub at its busiest, supporting a series of high-profile music events at venues across the city, providing those all-important, confidence-building performance experiences for young players.

Audiences play a vital part in this opportunity too, so please make a note of the dates and come along. I know you’ll be amazed at the high standards, skills and talents of the city’s young musicians and they will really appreciate your support - and applause.

The New Youth Music Showcase (Key Theatre, Thursday 15 March) celebrates Peterborough’s current crop of songwriters and composers. This annual competition attracts artists from all music genres and styles. BBC TV’s ‘Strictly’ vocalist Hayley Sanderson, will be on hand providing feedback and awarding cash prizes to the top three places on the night. This is a fantastic event, offering a great chance to hear some superb original music. Tickets for the Showcase performance cost just £5 (£3 concessions) from the Key Theatre Box Office. Tel: (01733) 207239 or online at www.vivacity- peterborough.com

Peterborough Festival week also includes a new event for 2018 - a World Heritage Music Concert on Tuesday, March 13. The event celebrates Peterborough’s global musical influences and creates a truly international feel to this year’s Festival week. Visit: peterboroughmusicfestival.org for details on the week long programme.

On Saturday, March 17, the Hub is working with colleagues from Northampton Music and Performing Arts Trust to present Nene - a new piece of work from composer Benjamin Till. The evening, at Peterborough Cathedral, will also premiere a new piece by Martin Bright for the Peterborough Centre for Young Musicians’ Percussion Ensemble - Reeds Sway at Water’s Edge, with dancers from Ken Stimpson Community School, choreographed by Jordi Guitart. For further details and ticket information visit: www.NMPAT.co.uk/Nene

The highlight of the month’s programme will be Schools Make Music - a free concert at KingsGate Conference Centre (starting at 7pm), featuring musicians and singers from schools across Peterborough, demonstrating musical excellence and achievement. KingsGate offers a wonderful performance opportunity for young people, with its excellent facilities and impressive auditorium.

For details visit www.peterboroughmusichub.org.uk or email musichub@peterborough.gov.uk

Other March music events include the City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra, along with Charlotte McAuliffe (a former Peterborough King’s School pupil) as the soloist for Elgar’s popular cello concerto at a Spring Concert on Sunday, March 18, 3pm-5pm at The Queen Katharine Academy in Walton. Matinée Musicales by Britten/Rossini and Symphony No 5 by Vaughan Williams make up the programme for what should be a most enjoyable concert. Ticket information from: www.cpso.org.uk

Finally, on Saturday 24 March, the City of Peterborough Youth Ensemble joined by the City of Peterborough Concert Band present a Spring Concert at St. Andrew’s United Reformed Church in Ledbury Road, Peterborough, starting at 7pm. For tickets email - cpyecommittee@gmail.com

This month really does illustrate the breadth and quality of youth music in Peterborough - we look forward to sharing it with you.